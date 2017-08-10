The fact that Tom Brady leads the NFL in merchandise sales since Super Bowl 51 came to a close — officially marking the start to the offseason — isn’t much of a surprise, not at all. Brady won his fifth Super Bowl ring, and came back from a seemingly-impossible 28-3 deficit to accomplish that feat.

But Marshawn Lynch being the player that sits right behind him in that department is, and shows how much love the Bay Area fans have for the homegrown product.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Derek Carr round out the top five, further adding to the argument that America’s Team has such a large fan base.

It's a @beastmode takeover out West… 👀 (via @officialnflshop) A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

It’s interesting to see Christian McCaffrey and Deshaun Watson got some love from the Carolinas as well, being that both have yet to play a meaningful game at the professional level. But Panthers fans have high hopes for their new running back, and the Clemson faithful will never forget Watson willing them to a national title win over Alabama in 2016.

Ironically, the two rookies faced off against each other in Wednesday night’s exhibition game, and fans got a taste for what they could potentially bring to the table.

But as for right now, heading into the season, Brady is king — of the castle, and the jersey sales department.