New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan stand as the leading candidates to win NFL MVP, according to an ESPN poll.

Brady led the 13-person poll with six first-place votes and 54 total points, while Ryan finished second with three and 41, respectively.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott were the only other players to earn first-place votes in the poll.

Brady still maintains a strong lead.

After returning from a four-game suspension to start the season, Brady has thrown 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions for the Patriots, who are 10-1 in his 11 starts in 2016.

Ryan has thrown for 4,613 yards, 34 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He leads the NFL in passer rating at 115.5, while the Falcons currently possess the league’s top scoring offense.

Rodgers leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 36, while Elliott is the NFL’s top rusher by almost 400 yards at 1,631.

Each player has one more week to state his case. The Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins with a chance to clinch home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, the Falcons can clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win over the New Orleans Saints and the Packers can win the NFC North by beating the Detroit Lions. The Cowboys have already clinched the NFC East and home field advantage in the postseason.