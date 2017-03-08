Patriots quarterback Tom Brady adheres to one of the strictest diets of any NFL player.

Brady once told Hilary Sargent of Boston.com that 80 percent of his diet is comprised of vegetables, with the other 20 percent being lean protein and very small servings of select fruit—all organic, of course.

Now, you too, can eat like Brady.

His business venture, TB12, recently partnered with Boston-based meal kit company Purple Carrot to sell “performance meals” to the public.

The gluten-free meal kits will run you $78 for six meals, which seems pretty high. That will get you three different recipes, with two portions of each. It’s important to note there’s no guarantee that they’re organic, and they still contain “limited” amounts of refined sugar and soy.

It’s probably a heck of a lot cheaper to just cook your own food, but having something with Brady’s stamp on it probably appeals to some people, even as overpriced as these meal kits are.