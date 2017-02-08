Tom Brady looked all good during the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade on Tuesday.

In the background, though, several professional investigators are hunting for his missing Super Bowl jersey that was apparently stolen.

According to A.J. Perez of USA Today, this is simply the first step in the process:

The investigation appears to be in the preliminary stages as members of Houston Police Department’s major offender division are putting together a timeline of events between when Brady stored the No. 12 jersey he wore in the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LI overtime victory Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons in a leather holdall bag and noticed it was missing minutes later.

The case of the missing jersey is big business. At first it seemed like a bit of a misunderstanding. Then actual football of Brady realizing the jersey was missing in the locker room emerged, which fans can watch here.

From the sounds of it, somebody swiped the jersey from Brady’s bag before reporters entered the locker room. How that helps investigators narrow down the culprit remains to be seen, though an understood time frame could make it easier to pick up the crime on stadium cameras.

Here’s to hoping Brady gets his jersey back.