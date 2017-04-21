The Boston Celtics face a daunting task down 2-0 in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Chicago Bulls. Game 3 is Friday in Chicago where the Celtics will look to start a comeback.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about comebacks after leading his team to one of the greatest comebacks in NFL postseason history last winter. The Patriots overcame a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl 51.

Brady posted an encouraging message for the Celtics on Instagram ahead of Game 3.

It's how you come back… Good luck tonight. We all have your back! #YourTurn A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 21, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Fortunately for the Celtics, the Bulls will be without one of their best players Friday. Point guard Rajon Rondo, who averaged 11.5 points, 10.0 assists and 8.5 rebounds over the first two games, is out indefinitely with a fractured right thumb.