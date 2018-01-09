Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is known as a private person, at least as far as his off-the-field activities go, but he’ll soon be giving fans a taste of what that part of his life entails.

Brady will soon be releasing an all-access documentary series, “Tom vs Time,” which will air on Facebook Watch. The six-part series was shot while Gotham Chopra followed Brady around from the 2017 offseason up through the playoffs, and figures to show a side of Brady we’re not used to seeing.

The trailer features a good mix of footage showing Brady on the field, as well as off — hanging out with his family and friends — so we can expect to see TB12’s “lighter side” in the documentary series.

The series is set to be released later this month.