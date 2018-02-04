The Patriots nearly ran a trick play to perfection in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII, but an unlikely player screwed it up.

Surprisingly, it was Tom Brady, who usually creates the big plays.

It started when Brady handed the ball off to James White, who tossed it back to Danny Amendola. The Patriots receiver then threw a pass downfield, which should’ve been caught. Unfortunately, the pass sailed off Brady’s fingertips.

Tom Brady with the hands of stone pic.twitter.com/bzi2hHmtBz — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) February 5, 2018

Twitter made sure to troll Brady for the drop.

That play may come back to haunt the Patriots.