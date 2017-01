Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has always had a good relationship with his offensive linemen, and understandably so. So when they have requests, he usually listens to them.

Sebastian Vollmer had an odd one, in trying to help Brady expand his horizons. He tried to teach Brady to speak German, and it didn’t go very well.

Tom Brady visits Seabass' School of Football. https://t.co/R0p9VzCLxo — Sebastian Vollmer (@SebVollmer) January 18, 2017

You’ve gotta applaud Brady for his effort and enthusiasm, even if the lesson didn’t go very well.