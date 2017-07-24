Fresh off a thrilling comeback win in Super Bowl LI back in February, Tom Brady has enjoyed his time off and is ready to go for the 2017 NFL season.

Brady took to Instagram on Monday, and sent the following post to convey just how excited he actually is. And yes, he’s riding in an Aston Martin, because that’s what real bosses drive.

“It feels so good to be baaaaaaaaack #trainingcamp#LETSGO”

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

It appears that Brady is ready to tear it up yet again. Be afraid: Teams not named the Patriots.