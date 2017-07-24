Quantcast
Tom Brady showed how excited he is for training camp in this post
Posted by on July 24, 2017

Fresh off a thrilling comeback win in Super Bowl LI back in February, Tom Brady has enjoyed his time off and is ready to go for the 2017 NFL season.

Brady took to Instagram on Monday, and sent the following post to convey just how excited he actually is. And yes, he’s riding in an Aston Martin, because that’s what real bosses drive.

“It feels so good to be baaaaaaaaack #trainingcamp#LETSGO”

It appears that Brady is ready to tear it up yet again. Be afraid: Teams not named the Patriots.