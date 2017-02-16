Now that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has five Super Bowl rings, which is more than any other player past and present, many believe he should go out on top and call it quits.

That would make sense for Brady, who is 39 years old, and will likely go down as the greatest of all-time.

Sorry, NFL fans that root for other teams that aren’t the Patriots — he doesn’t see it that way.

Brady talked to Peter King of The MMQB and said he plans to play into his mid-forties. NESN has the full quotes and provided the rest of the story, so head over there to check it out.