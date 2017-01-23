It is no secret New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is friends with President Donald Trump.

This has put Brady under fire in the past for one reason or another, though he has mostly remained silent on the topic.

After throwing three touchdowns in a 36-17 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game, though, Brady took a radio interview and fielded questions on the topic, per Rob Bradford of WEEI.com:

“I have called him, yes, in the past,” Brady noted. “Sometimes he calls me. Sometimes I call. But, again, that’s been someone I’ve known. I always try to keep it in context because for 16 years you know someone before maybe he was in the position that he was in. He’s been very supportive of me for a long time. It’s just a friendship. I have a lot of friends. I call a lot of people.”

Brady went on to say a friendship isn’t that big of a deal:

“I don’t want to get into it, but if you know someone it doesn’t mean you agree with everything they say or they do. You have a lot of friends in your life,” Brady noted. “I think there are things that are based in your own dealings with someone that is a personal dealing, not a public dealing. Because you have personal experiences.”

This was the right way for Brady to handle this. His being friends with Trump doesn’t mean he shares all of his beliefs. Like plenty who know Trump, they couldn’t have predicted their friend would go on to run the country.

Rest assured this is a warmup for Brady, who will face countless questions like this during the buildup to the Super Bowl. He’s off to a good start and has the defenses ready.