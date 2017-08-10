For the Patriots’ starters, Thursday’s exhibition game against the Jaguars was nothing more than a reason to get dressed and be seen on television.

Bill Belichick has never been keen on preseason games, and uses them to evaluate young talent and round out the depth chart more than anything.

Tom Brady did his best to remain active during the game, even though he didn’t play. Brady was seen working out on the sideline with a resistance band, and Julian Edelman seemed to find the whole thing funny.

The bromance between Tom Brady and Julian Edelman is going strong as ever #JAXvsNE #Patriots pic.twitter.com/hudhLXGc9K — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) August 10, 2017

Also, this happened.

Gotta love exhibition action — such exciting stuff.