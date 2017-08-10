Posted byon
For the Patriots’ starters, Thursday’s exhibition game against the Jaguars was nothing more than a reason to get dressed and be seen on television.
Bill Belichick has never been keen on preseason games, and uses them to evaluate young talent and round out the depth chart more than anything.
Tom Brady did his best to remain active during the game, even though he didn’t play. Brady was seen working out on the sideline with a resistance band, and Julian Edelman seemed to find the whole thing funny.
Also, this happened.
Gotta love exhibition action — such exciting stuff.