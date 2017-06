Tom Brady is currently vacationing in China, and he brought a very powerful, important friend along with him.

Brady brought the Lombardi Trophy with him to China, where he hit up to promote his TB12 sleepwear, seeking global appeal.

Here he is at the Great Wall of China, trophy in hand.

Tom Brady and 🏆visit The Great Wall of China! #TBAsiaTour A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

And he played catch with his son, Jack, while there.

Great Wall…. âś… A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 17, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Looked like a fun time.