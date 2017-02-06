The New England Patriots needed something close to perfection from Tom Brady to come back and win Super Bowl LI, and that’s exactly what the greatest quarterback of all-time delivered.

Down 28-9 to start the fourth quarter, Brady proceeded to complete 21 of his final 27 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown. The furious rally included four touchdowns (including the game winner in overtime) and a field goal over New England’s final five drives, with the Patriots scoring the game’s last 31 points.

Brady was at the center of everything during the comeback.

On New England’s first touchdown drive of the fourth quarter, Brady shook off a sack on first down to complete four straight passes. He capped off the drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola.

The tying touchdown drive late in the fourth included nine passes from Brady and a single run, the 1-yard touchdown from James White. The game-winning drive in overtime was similar, with Brady completing five of six passes for 50 yards to set up White’s walkoff touchdown run from two yards out.

Brady simply wasn’t going to be denied. Once the Falcons ran out of gas on defense, the only obstacle was the clock—and if Brady and the Patriots had enough time to complete the comeback from 25 points down.

“He’s laser-focused, and the entire time, there wasn’t a time where we looked at Tom like he knew this thing was over,” Patriots receiver Chris Hogan said, via ESPN. “There wasn’t a doubt in my mind. We have one of the best quarterbacks that ever played the game.”

Brady can add another sweet chapter to his infallible legacy. His near perfection in the fourth quarter and overtime helped create the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.