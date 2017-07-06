Quantcast
Tom Brady writing book that details how to be in peak shape like him
Posted by on July 6, 2017

Ever wondered how Tom Brady can still sling it and perform like a spring chicken on the football field, even at age 40?

Well, thanks to a book he’s been writing, we may soon have the answer to one of the world’s best-kept secrets.

Brady announced he’s been working on a book — The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance — which will be released by renowned publisher Simon & Schuster in September, according to this tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

We have confirmation from TB12 himself, which he did with this Instagram post.

I am excited to share this with you, the culmination of what I have been working on for the past 12 years of my career – something that I know can benefit ALL people regardless of age, athletic level, or stage of life. So many people ask me, "What do I do to maintain my motivation and commitment to my sport? How is it possible to keep playing football at 40 years old?" So for anyone who's ever wondered why I feel better today than when I was 25, I've got something for you. Whether you’re a high school, college, or pro athlete, a coach, a farmer, an executive, a teacher, a doctor, a student, a parent, a graphic designer, ANYONE – I know the methods in this book can be a blueprint to better understanding how to maintain peak mental and physical fitness for the rest of your life. I call it the TB12 Method and it's coming soon (not the actual book cover pictured)… Link to preorder in bio! @tb12sports

The book should be a great read. I think we can all use some tips that pertain to nutrition, exercise and lifestyle.

