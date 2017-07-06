Ever wondered how Tom Brady can still sling it and perform like a spring chicken on the football field, even at age 40?

Well, thanks to a book he’s been writing, we may soon have the answer to one of the world’s best-kept secrets.

Brady announced he’s been working on a book — The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance — which will be released by renowned publisher Simon & Schuster in September, according to this tweet from Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

I am excited to share this with you, the culmination of what I have been working on for the past 12 years of my career – something that I know can benefit ALL people regardless of age, athletic level, or stage of life. So many people ask me, “What do I do to maintain my motivation and commitment to my sport? How is it possible to keep playing football at 40 years old?” So for anyone who’s ever wondered why I feel better today than when I was 25, I’ve got something for you. Whether you’re a high school, college, or pro athlete, a coach, a farmer, an executive, a teacher, a doctor, a student, a parent, a graphic designer, ANYONE – I know the methods in this book can be a blueprint to better understanding how to maintain peak mental and physical fitness for the rest of your life. I call it the TB12 Method and it’s coming soon (not the actual book cover pictured)… Link to preorder in bio!

The book should be a great read. I think we can all use some tips that pertain to nutrition, exercise and lifestyle.