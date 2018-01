Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t interested in sharing the spotlight with a cameraman before Sunday’s AFC Championship game kicked off.

Brady came out of the tunnel and ran onto the field before the game, and he made sure to remind the cameraman who’s boss in doing so.

“Get the f— out of the way!” Brady appeared to say.

Tom Brady came out with a black wrap on his hand and told the cameraman "F*ck out the way" pic.twitter.com/sUjeQddkWu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2018

Brady is clearly fired up for the big game.