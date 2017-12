Tom Brady was not interested in hearing what Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had to say during Sunday’s game against the Bills, and he made sure to let his OC know about it.

It’s unclear exactly why Brady was upset — likely because the Patriots had to settle for three field goals in the first half — but we do know he was none too pleased.

Check out the reaction from TB12, as he was seen going off on McDaniels on the sideline during hte game.