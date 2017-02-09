The saga of Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey—what some have predictably dubbed Jerseygate—keepers getting stranger.

Wednesday, the world found out the Houston police department has investigators working the case. A missing NFL jersey is serious business, apparently.

Thursday, though, sources who spoke with TMZ suggested what many already think—the jersey saga is nothing more than an accident:

TMZ Sports spoke with law enforcement sources involved in the search who tell us they are “hopeful” the jersey was put on a team equipment truck destined for Boston. We’re told the truck was never thoroughly searched before it left NRG Stadium in Houston — and contains all sorts of team and player equipment.

It’s easy to think someone swiped Brady’s jersey for personal gain. The item would go for quite a bit of money. It’s not just a Super Bowl jersey worn by Brady, it is a Super Bowl jersey worn by Brady while he orchestrated the best comeback of all time in the first-ever Super Bowl overtime.

Alas, as linked reports have noted, reporters hadn’t even entered the locker room yet when the jersey went missing. That narrows the suspect list down quite a bit and officers have camera footage to analyze.

If the jersey was stolen and not simply lost, it’s bound to turn up eventually.