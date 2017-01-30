Tom Brady doesn’t need to say how good Devonta Freeman is. His son did it for him.

Brady’s oldest son, 9-year-old Jack, had the Falcons running back on his fantasy team this season, according to ESPN.com.

“My oldest son, he really knows the game. He had (Falcons running back) Devonta Freeman on his fantasy team, so he knows how good he is,” Brady said.

With the Patriots and Falcons set to square off in Super Bowl LI, players on both sides want to compliment each other as much as possible to avoid any bulletin-board material. Brady’s son is giving his father a way to do that without spouting out the same canned quotes that can apply to just about any player.

Freeman rushed for a career-high 1,079 yards in his third season. He ran for 11 touchdowns for the second straight year and caught 54 passes including two touchdowns.

Of course, since fantasy football season is over, young Jack doesn’t have to worry about any conflict of interest.