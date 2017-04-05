Now that he’s in Jacksonville, there might be times when Tom Coughlin thinks it’s 1995 all over again and he’s coaching the expansion Jaguars.

That year began a 20-year head coaching career that ended unceremoniously at the end of the 2015 season after 12 years and two championships with the Giants.

Coughlin is Executive Vice President of Football Operations with the Jaguars. It’s a front office job. The 70-year-old told ESPN that he doesn’t envision being a head coach again, but that those coaching instincts could come out when players report for offseason workouts and during the season.

“I’m going to have to stifle myself on occasion, no doubt, so I don’t say something stupid,” Coughlin said.

If the Jaguars go through a seventh straight losing season, Coughlin will have to stifle himself a lot.

