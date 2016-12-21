Rex Ryan isn’t done with the Buffalo Bills just yet, but the front office might already have his replacement lined up.

According to a report from Pro Football Weekly, the Bills have tapped Tom Coughlin as the next coach of the Bills.

After explaining why the Bills have tired on Ryan, the report went as so:

The Way We Hear It, the Pegulas have been in conversations for some time now with Tom Coughlin, and Coughlin is the front-runner to be the next head coach of the Bills following this season. Reports of the Bills owners’ interest in Coughlin date back to last summer, and our sources are telling us that conversations began again a few weeks ago and that the interest is mutual. Unlike some former head coaches of Coughlin’s stature who need to be persuaded, coerced and wined and dined to return to the sidelines, Coughlin can’t wait. We are told he will jump at the first top job that is offered, which may be why the Bills appear ready to move on from Ryan so quickly.

Ryan hasn’t done much during his tenure with the Bills and most seemed to know it was a matter of time before his act wore the organization out if winning wasn’t happening.

It’s not, though it might with Coughlin. Rumors have linked the notable coach to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the past, but the Bills also boast a roster littered with talent in need of some guidance. If Coughlin doesn’t mind relocating, the Bills would make plenty of sense.

With two weeks left, it will be interesting to see what other rumors about Coughlin make the rounds.