Indiana head coach Tom Crean not only had to deal with the team’s 70-60 loss to Wisconsin on Friday night, but also had a fan berating him as he made his way to the locker room.

The disgruntled Hoosiers fan went off on Crean and had this to say to him, in an angry manner:

“You ruined the program!”

Video: Altercation between fan & Crean after #IU game. The fan was totally out of line. Crean took the high road pic.twitter.com/OGt3GwjuVr — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) March 11, 2017

Props to Crean for taking the high road and handling it well at least.