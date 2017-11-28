Texans quarterback Tom Savage clearly wasn’t interested in talking to reporters after Monday night’s 23-16 loss to the Ravens. So, he didn’t.

Savage could’ve just taken a passive approach at the podium — electing to give short answers to any questions they may have had, but he didn’t go that route. Instead, he entered the room, stood at the podium for roughly two seconds, and then just walked out, without fielding a single question.

Here’s what the entire sequence of events looked like.

Never forget where you were for Tom Savage’s Week 12 Monday night press conference. pic.twitter.com/GS3fmW0raJ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 28, 2017

Maybe Savage was unhappy with his two costly interceptions in the game — giving him five in his last three starts. Or, maybe it was past his bedtime. Whatever the reason, it didn’t take long for the memes and Twitter reactions to start rolling in.

Too bad Tom savage holds the ball longer than his press conferences are. Bad optics — Chris C (@crunchman98) November 28, 2017

In all fairness to Tom Savage… I don’t think anyone cares what Tom Savage has to say about anything. https://t.co/p9lIzFdQgE — Mark Doherty (@MarkDoherty7) November 28, 2017

I know Tom Savage is upset. But be a pro. You're an NFL player. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) November 28, 2017

Tom Savage press conference pic.twitter.com/GJsIae7DnA — FatherofThree (@whiter069) November 28, 2017

“Tom Savage” is trending and it’s giving me Yale flashbacks pic.twitter.com/Jly39wf0lm — kriztina (@kkrizztina) November 28, 2017

Savage did later offer a few words to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, but it wasn’t much.

Tom Savage 'I'm very frustrated' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 28, 2017

Media availability is part of what comes along with being a starting quarterback in the National Football League. Reporters have a job to do, and Savage needs to understand that.