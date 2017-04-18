The Brock Osweiler pile-on party continues.

Texans’ de facto starting quarterback Tom Savage told the Houston Chronicle that the team’s quarterback room will have a different feel in 2017 with the 2016 starter now in Cleveland.

Savage "It's going to be a fun and peaceful (QB) room." Interesting. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 17, 2017

According to Pro Football Talk, Osweiler had a run-in with Texans coach Bill O’Brien at halftime of Houston’s Week 17 loss at Tennessee.

Osweiler threw 15 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions in the first year of a four-year, $72 million contract. That deal is now among the Browns’ many problems.

Apparently, Savage would be more receptive to O’Brien’s demanding style than Osweiler.

“I love the guy. He’s hard on you, and that’s what I want. I want to be coached,” Savage said of O’Brien.

Savage has started just two games in his career. If the Texans have their way, the peace and quiet in the Texans’ quarterback room will depend on how receptive a rookie is to O’Brien’s tough coaching.

It also might depend on how Savage reacts to said rookie moving ahead of him on the depth chart.