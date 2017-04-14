Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was nearly unstoppable during Thursday night’s playoff matchup against the Capitals.

He finished the game with 41 saves, and the degree of difficulty on some of them was ridiculous. He made stops from point-block range, and even stopped a few while on his backside.

Holding the Capitals to just two goals in three periods of play on the road is something that few goalies can pull off, but Andersen got it done. He picked up where he left off in overtime as well, making ridiculous saves such as this one.

Freddie Andersen wow pic.twitter.com/H6o2dc3uIE — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 14, 2017

The one shot he couldn’t save, though, is the one he’s getting criticized for. Tom Wilson ripped a sneaky wrist shot that had a lot of movement on it, and it proved to be too difficult for Andersen. The puck made its way over his right shoulder, and into the net for the game-winner.

Tom Wilson throws it on net and wins it for the Caps in OT pic.twitter.com/MnrQN89fgO — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 14, 2017

It’s gonna be tough for the Leafs to come back from that loss, in a game they jumped out to a 2-0 lead in.