The Spurs got back in the win column with a win in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Rockets on Wednesday night, but the team may have suffered an even bigger loss in the process.
Point guard Tony Parker suffered a non-contact injury to his left knee in the fourth quarter after pulling up for a floater and landing awkwardly. He stayed down for awhile, and was eventually carried off the court by his teammates.
And the updates don’t look to be good. A somber mood swept the locker room.
Head coach Gregg Popovich, a man of few words, described it in a way that doesn’t sound good, as far as the severity of it goes.
The Spurs may be forced to go with a bigger lineup if Parker is out, which obviously wouldn’t match up well with the Rockets’ speed.