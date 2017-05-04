The Spurs got back in the win column with a win in Game 2 of their playoff series against the Rockets on Wednesday night, but the team may have suffered an even bigger loss in the process.

Point guard Tony Parker suffered a non-contact injury to his left knee in the fourth quarter after pulling up for a floater and landing awkwardly. He stayed down for awhile, and was eventually carried off the court by his teammates.

Tony Parker injures knee, carried off court by teammates. pic.twitter.com/RYdWjLM0AT — NBA.com (@NBAcom) May 4, 2017

And the updates don’t look to be good. A somber mood swept the locker room.

Nobody in locker room seems optimistic about prospects for a quick return to the lineup. Ginobili saw TP & said he's still in pain. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) May 4, 2017

Manu on TP: "We kind of know we're not going to see him any time soon … It didn't look good." — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) May 4, 2017

Head coach Gregg Popovich, a man of few words, described it in a way that doesn’t sound good, as far as the severity of it goes.

Pop on Tony Parker's knee injury: "It's not good." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 4, 2017

The Spurs may be forced to go with a bigger lineup if Parker is out, which obviously wouldn’t match up well with the Rockets’ speed.