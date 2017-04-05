Tony Romo and the Houston Texans needed each other.

With the Dallas Cowboys ready to move on, Houston looked like the obvious choice for Romo if things never developed with the Denver Broncos. Both locales would’ve become serious contenders with Romo under center, yet the veteran quarterback instead decided to join CBS as an analyst.

That said, Houston was Romo’s top choice, per Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith:

“Houston was at the top of the list of teams that I looked at,” Romo said. “Knowing what I want to do the next 15, 20, 30 years, I really felt as though it was the right decision at this time,” Romo said. “I’m really excited about the new challenge ahead. I didn’t come to this conclusion lightly.”

Call it a major miss by the Texans.

Houston seems content to roll with Tom Savage or a rookie after unloading Brock Osweiler. But Romo is a clear upgrade over any of the mentioned candidates, even if he has had problems staying healthy over the years. Backed by an elite defense, gunning the ball to DeAndre Hopkins and letting Lamar Miller work out of the backfield was at least a great way to take the miserable AFC South before a playoff run.

Even viewed through a long-term lens, Romo mentoring a rookie would’ve worked out well. Instead, Romo didn’t get to go to his top choice.

Said choice will suffer because of it.

