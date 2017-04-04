The dance between Tony Romo and the Cowboys, as well as Romo’s career, is coming to an end.

According ESPN, Romo is retiring from football and will enter the broadcast booth. The Cowboys were set to release him Tuesday.

There’s a lot more interest in Romo from television networks than there was around the NFL. No one wanted to give up anything in a trade for the 37-year-old quarterback, but he’s received offers from NBC, CBS and Fox.

According to NFL.com, if Romo chooses CBS he could replace Phil Simms as the color commentator on the network’s No. 1 Sunday broadcast team.

If that happens, the shoe would be on the other foot for Romo. He was injured in the preseason last year and rookie Dak Prescott took his job as the Cowboys starting quarterback. Now Romo is the hot young rookie who can replace an older quarterback.

Romo broke his collarbone twice in 2015 and played in just four games. After suffering a back injury last August, Romo only played in the meaningless regular-season finale.

Undrafted out of Eastern Illinois, Romo made four Pro Bowls in his 13-year career. He led the NFL in completion percentage (69.9) in 2014.

At that point it looked like Romo had plenty of good years left. But injuries ultimately ended his career.

At some point Tuesday, Romo will be a former Cowboys quarterback. If he unseats Simms, there could be times when he and fellow former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman are on TV at the same time.

