Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo impressed NFL fans in his first season in the booth, often coming off as if he had been an announcer for years.

It was his debut season calling games, but Romo resembled a veteran, and he has a bright future ahead of him.

Romo also showed he can call his own shots as well — which he did at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament on Saturday. Romo was stuck trying to get out of the bunker on the 17th hole, when CBS gave him a microphone to call the action. He obliged, and announced his shot before hitting the ball — letting the audience know what his approach was.

Not only did he provide some sound analysis, but Romo also delivered — perfectly chipping the ball onto the green.