Tony Romo may no longer be a signal-caller in the NFL, but pretty soon we’ll be able to watch a film that recants his time in the league.

It seems like everyone is having a documentary film made about them nowadays, and now Romo will be joining them.

“Now or Never” is currently in the works, and the film will take a look back at Romo’s career — specifically how it made him the person he is today.

The film is set to be released in June 2018, so it’s time to get excited.