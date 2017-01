Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo made his triumphant return to the football field on Sunday for the Week 17 matchup against the Eagles, but didn’t play long.

That’s because he put together a perfect drive, which was capped off by a touchdown, and showed no signs of rust.

Romo completed three of four passes for 29 yards, and finished it off with a three-yard pass to Terrance Williams for the touchdown.

mattclapp: Tony Romo TD pass Fox NFL Football: Cowboys at Eagles https://t.co/MVQ3FnHxja pic.twitter.com/qP2HmDqTHv — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 1, 2017

Romo’s day was done after that, as he was replaced by Mark Sanchez.