Tony Romo has had quite the eventful few months.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback watched Dak Prescott take the starting gig and decided it was a good time to hang up the cleats, especially once CBS came to him with a monster offer to be one of the company’s major announcers.

Romo has spent his free time preparing for this and attempting to qualify for the U.S. Open. The latter didn’t go so well, per USA Today‘s Kevin Spain:

…missed his shot at playing in the U.S. Open by shooting a 3-over-par 75 at a local qualifier Monday at Split Rail Links & Golf Club just outside of Dallas. Seven qualifiers will move on to a sectional qualifier. Romo had to shoot a 3-under 69 par to make that group.

As for the former, Romo was quite blunt with reporters when asked about how ready he is to call games. Here’s Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram:

That’s the same thing in broadcasting. I understand I’m coming in without any experience in that world. It’s exciting, it’s a little nerve-wracking, it’s all these things in one. That’s why you love to do things. You’re coming into the unknown and something I have to get better at and I like a challenge. I know I’ll probably stink for a while [in the broadcast booth]. Hopefully I’ll continue to improve at that and hopefully get better and be good.

Fans won’t have any problems waiting for Romo to round into form as a broadcaster. CBS heavily invested in him because they know he’s a guy fans want to hear from and his deep knowledge of the game outclasses most doing the job.

Romo will need some time to adapt. Fans can also expect to see him continue to work on his golf game, as this isn’t the first time he’s tried to qualify for the U.S. Open. Football a thing of the past or not, Romo isn’t going anywhere.