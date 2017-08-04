Tony Romo was invited to call the first preseason game of the season, which was a big honor, but was forced to do so from quite a distant point-of-view.

Romo and Jim Nantz called the Hall of Fame Game for NBC on Thursday night, and did so from some makeshift, shack-looking thing, way up above where fans were sitting.

It looked like they were calling a high school game rather than a professional one, with the production truck adjacent to where they were, which you can see in the photo below.

Tony Romo and Jim Nantz calling Hall of Fame Game from a distant booth pic.twitter.com/hMETRi5vlV — Larry Brown (@LBSports) August 4, 2017

Did NBC rent a tiny house for the evening or something? That’s what it looked like.

[Larry Brown Sports]