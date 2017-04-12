Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo suited up for the Mavericks on Tuesday night, which was a great idea by Mark Cuban and the team’s front office.

Romo, who spent the entire duration of his 14-year career with the Cowboys, is revered by fans in the Dallas-Forth Worth area, so even though the Mavs are out of playoff contention, the atmosphere at American Airlines Center on Tuesday night was pretty epic.

The Mavs signed Romo to a one-day contract, so he donned a customized jersey, and also participated in shootaround with the team. He even drained a jumper in Devin Harris’ face during that time.

The Mavs sold Romo jerseys at the team store, but the hot item sold out quickly. All the jerseys were gone by the end of the first quarter.

Mavs were selling Tony Romo T-shirts ($25) and jerseys ($85 and $70 kids) Sold out by the end of the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/qNjPTxfdqj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 12, 2017

Cuban confirmed that no more jerseys will be sold, so now fans are flocking to eBay to purchase one. One fan already put a $165 bid out there.

Would you buy one?