The Dallas Cowboys haven’t officially released Tony Romo, but we do know that he won’t be with the team next season.

Romo confirmed this in posting a goodbye to Cowboys fans on Instagram Thursday afternoon. It was a thoughtful message and he even took the time to record a video.

Thanks for everything cowboy nation.

Romo spent 14 seasons with the Cowboys.