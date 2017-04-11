Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo now has a cozy broadcasting gig covering the sport he loves.

Which isn’t to say Romo is done playing the sport he loves.

Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News caught up with Romo, who sounded content, yet willing to suggest things didn’t end the way he would have preferred:

“I guess it just makes you feel that you accomplished something in some ways because I feel like I left something out there that I always wanted to accomplish. And I got to live with that. That’s part of playing sports. It doesn’t always go the way you expect. You can put everything into it and sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t. But it doesn’t mean you can be OK with it.”

As expected, Romo sounds like a guy who might still jump at the chance to compete for a Super Bowl. It’s a long shot, but even former teammates like Barry Church have said it wouldn’t shock them if he left the broadcasting booth to suit up again.

For Romo to ditch the booth, it’s likely a contender would need to lose a starting quarterback to injury. And given the silly trade the Minnesota Vikings made when Teddy Bridgewater went down, teams with even more to lose would likely throw gigantic numbers his way.

Which isn’t to suggest it’s about big numbers. Romo will always be able to go back to the booth. A shot at a Super Bowl, should it appear, won’t hang around long. Like he said, Romo left something out there.