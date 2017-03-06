Tony Romo sounds like a guy on his way out the door, though his helping the Dallas Cowboys won’t end when he suits up in new colors.

Romo lost his job to surprising rookie Dak Prescott last season and so far has acted like the ultimate professional, handling the situation in a quiet manner while clearly making it known behind the scenes he doesn’t want to be a backup.

With the contract buzz and general hype around Mike Glennon, Romo should want to hit the open market.

Monday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio sat down with Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, who had some interesting revelations about the situation. For one, Dallas won’t be trading Romo to the Washington Redskins, an NFC East rival.

Romo has already covered all of the scenarios with Jerry Jones, which brings us to this nugget:

Second, Hill reinforced the notion that Jones and Romo will have a wink-nod deal as to where he will or won’t go, if Romo eventually is cut. Third, Hill said the Cowboys at least for now are waiting for a trade offer to materialize, possibly from the Broncos or Texans, in the hopes that Romo would accept the deal.

As it stands, if Romo goes to free agency, he has given word to the Cowboys he won’t go somewhere that can hurt his former team. Meaning, of course, he looks like a guy almost guaranteed to sign with an AFC team. This is a green light for the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans to stall on trade talks and simply engage in a bidding war for Romo on the open market.

This little arrangement between the Cowboys and Romo doesn’t sound like it extends to the Super Bowl, which would make for some great television, right?