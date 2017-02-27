The Dallas Cowboys need to deal with the Tony Romo situation sooner or later and may have found the best man for the job.

He’s Josh McCown, of course.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, both sides have an interest:

There's mutual interest between #Cowboys and backup QB Josh McCown. But Tony Romo decision must come first. Could be factor in TR timing — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 27, 2017

This makes plenty of sense for both parties, with the Cowboys needing a stable veteran behind Dak Prescott and Romo likely wanting to play elsewhere as a starter and compete for titles.

McCown only played in five games for the Cleveland Browns last year. Over two years with the team, he threw for 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

A third-round pick back in 2002 by the Arizona Cardinals, McCown is a journeyman quarterback personified as he seeks to join his eighth team. One has to think, unless another team pegs him as a starter, Dallas will be his eighth team once the front office clears up the Romo situation.

It’s odd to think McCown is waiting on Romo for anything, but here we are. The Cowboys found a gem with Prescott and have to move forward with him no matter how awkward it makes something else. At the least, fans can expect the front office to do right by Romo while clearly finding a fitting replacement.