A Twins fan nearly came down with a home run ball off the bat of Salvador Perez on Sunday night, but it wasn’t to be.

The fan lined up perfectly with the ball, and looked set to make the catch with his glove, but it bounced off, and his potential moment in the limelight was ruined.

Former Twins outfielder Torii Hunter, who’s now an analyst/commentator for the network, thought it was pretty damn funny to watch, and so do we. He was just a bit more opinionated about it.

Hunter got a good laugh at the expense of the fan, who completely misjudged the ball, and eventually lost it to another fan.

@barstoolsports Torii Hunter throwing daggers at this kid for missing a foul ball #twins pic.twitter.com/rk2k3w9n2G — Tanner Fricke (@teefricks) May 21, 2017

That seems pretty harsh for a simple flubbed fly ball catch attempt, but whatever grinds your gears, we guess.