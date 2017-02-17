Because Torrey Smith has played in San Francisco for the last two years, it’s easy to forget that he’s still in the league.

Smith seems to think that Kyle Shanahan will change all that.

“I’m excited to see what his plan is for us,” Smith told CSN Bay Area.

Smith, who’s still only 28 years old, caught a career-high 11 touchdown passes for the Ravens in 2014. Then he signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the 49ers and has been a disappointment. He caught 33 passes in 2015, though he did lead the league with 20.1 yards per reception. He caught just 20 passes in 2016.

However, Smith has experience in a Shanahan-type offense.

Gary Kubiak was Smith’s offensive coordinator with the Ravens in 2014. Shanahan was Kubiak’s offensive coordinator in Houston in 2008 and 2009.

Regardless of the coach or scheme, Smith won’t again become a dangerous deep threat without a quarterback.