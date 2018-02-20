Since the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII earlier this month, a lot of the attention has been on the coaching staff, rather than a potential Super Bowl hangover.

The Super Bowl hangover happens every year in the NFL as teams who went to the big game in the previous season, somehow fall flat on their face in the next season. This past season, the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons defied the Super Bowl hangover as they both made it into the playoffs.

One Eagles player, however, is not worried about a potential Super Bowl hangover and that is veteran wide receiver Torrey Smith. In his first season with the Eagles, Smith had a solid regular season but came up huge in the playoffs making game-changing plays for quarterback Nick Foles.

“A majority of the reason of why [a Super Bowl hangover] happens is because there’s a lot of change within the team,” Smith said in an interview with NFL Media’s Brooke Cersosimo. “I don’t know if this is a team that will have too many changes in key places.”

It appears as if heading into free agency that the Eagles should not have a lot of change on their roster. While they will have to make some decisions on players such as running back LeGarrette Blount, linebacker Nigel Bradham, tight end Trey Burton, and Smith for example. The overall core of the team is still intact for many years to come.

“This team isn’t really dependent on one guy, and that was proven,” Smith added. “I think if there’s any team who can handle that, this team is built for it.”

Finally, Smith makes another great point in that the Eagles this past season faced a lot of adversity and credit to both the players and coaches for keeping things together en route to a championship.

Therefore, it was not easy as a lot of young players had to step up throughout the season, but each did their job to the fullest extent and ultimately it paid off. If the Eagles can continue this team-first mentality that they have, it is no reason why they cannot be back in the playoffs next season.