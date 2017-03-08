Count Torrey Smith among those pro athletes who might have a future in the broadcast booth when their playing days are over.

The free agent wide receiver, released Tuesday by the 49ers, used the word “terrible” in talking about his two years with the 49ers. He was diplomatic and articulate enough, however, to do it without throwing anyone under the bus.

“Last few years were terrible professionally, you know? Football, it wasn’t fun,” Smith told CSN Mid-Atlantic. “Wasn’t very involved, so it wasn’t a fun two years as a player, but had some great relationships with a lot of people out there.

“Loved the locker room, loved my teammates and I loved both coaching staffs I was involved with as well so it just was I came in at the wrong time but I’m still thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.”

It’s hard to have fun playing for a team that goes 5-11 and then 2-14, but from what Smith says it sounds like Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly were great, his teammates were great and everyone right on down to the locker room laundry guys were great.

Smith averaged 53 receptions per season in his four years with the Ravens, but caught only 53 passes combined in his two years in San Francisco.

It’s hard to believe Smith is only 28 considering how far he’s been from the spotlight over the last couple of years. But he did lead the NFL with 20.1 yards per reception last season. He’ll find work as a deep threat somewhere in the league and chances are pretty good he’ll experience more victories than he did in San Francisco.