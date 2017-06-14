Torrey Smith saw how the Kansas City Chiefs just treated Jeremy Maclin and had to shout out his old team for doing him better.

The San Francisco 49ers released Smith and he wound up latching on with the Philadelphia Eagles. More recently, the Chiefs cut Maclin and after a brief trip to market he landed with the Baltimore Ravens.

But there’s a big difference, as Smith explained to FanRag Sports’ Geoff Mosher:

“I think it’s kind of messed up he got released late,” Smith said of Maclin. “Shout out to San Fran for letting me know early, because I would have been pissed the hell off if they cut me this far into the offseason. “But that’s just the nature of the business. Nothing is ever set in stone. That’s just how it happens.”

Indeed, the situation with Maclin was quite strange. Like, for example, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid attended Maclin’s wedding recently, then turned around and cut him.

The business is the business, sure—but Maclin is a rare exception here. He was fortunate enough to land with a team that hadn’t properly addressed a major need this late into the process.

Other players aren’t as fortunate. Smith seems well aware of this after getting to play the open market against itself before choosing from various options.

The Chiefs had their reasons for the move, but the criticism that comes with it is well deserved.