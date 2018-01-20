Quantcast
Trae Young makes defender fall down with sick move, drains jumper
Trae Young has been the best college basketball player this season so far, and he’s been a force to be reckoned with every time he steps foot on the court.

Young turned in arguably the best performance of his 2017-18 campaign so far in Saturday’s 83-81 loss to Oklahoma State, when he scored more than half the Sooners’ points. The Sooners guard dropped 48 points on 14-of-39 shooting, and also dished out eight assists as well.

Fans have come to expect Young will produce at least one highlight-reel play in every game he plays in, and sure enough, Saturday was no different. He used a crossover move to put a defender on skates, and then calmly drained a three-pointer from outer space.

Young’s range knows no boundaries.