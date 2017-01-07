The Portland Trail Blazers allow the third-most points per game (111.2) in the league, and word is they are looking for a player to help them with their defensive issues.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports that the Trail Blazers are targeting Phoenix Suns center and former Defensive Player of the Year Tyson Chandler for a possible trade. The 16-year veteran is averaging 7.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 0.4 blocks.

Chandler refused to be traded elsewhere last summer and insisted on staying put under head coach Earl Watson, who he seems to admire. That Chandler and the Suns would be willing to part ways remains to be seen, but it’s a possibility if the Trail Blazers come with a good offer.

Chandler, at 34 years of age, is still starting these days and averages 27.3 minutes per game. He still has some gas left in the tank and can help the Trail Blazers this season as they battle for a playoff spot.