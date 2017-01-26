Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave one of the most unconvincing apologies to an official he ripped after a questionable call went against his team in their divisional-round game against the Steelers.

Kelce said referee Carl Cheffers shouldn’t even be able to work at Foot Locker, and used some profane language in doing so. It’s clear that he was upset and said some things in the heat of the moment, so many thought he would apologize soon after.

But he didn’t.

He did, however, finally issue an “apology” in talking to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio at the Pro Bowl on Thursday. Here’s what he said:

“Carl, I’m sorry.”

That really seems like more of a joke than anything, like something you say with a laugh. And it certainly lacks sincerity.

Meanwhile, Cheffers will be working the Super Bowl. And as for Kelce, he probably shouldn’t affect any 50-50 calls to go his way in the future if it’s a game that Cheffers is officiating.