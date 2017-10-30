Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continued to do what he does when matched up against the Broncos on Monday night — he dominated the opposition.

Kelce, who caught 19 passes combined when he squared off against the Broncos in 2016, picked up where he left off on Monday.

The Chiefs used him to pick up a first down on a screen pass that went for 16 yards in the first quarter, but didn’t stop there. Alex Smith went right back to him on the play that followed, with Kelce streaking down the sideline, covered by Darian Stewart (a mismatch).

The end result was a 29-yard touchdown, and Kelce celebrated by busting out a few different dance moves in one sequence.

When Kelce scores a touchdown, it’s a foregone conclusion that a celebration will follow.