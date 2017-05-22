Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn’t find what he was looking for on his dating show “Catching Kelce,” so he resorted to a more traditional method in search of a mate.

And apparently, he’s kept a relationship under wraps for a long time now.

Kelce has been dating model/TV journalist Kayla Nicole, and it’s been going on for over six months, according to TMZ.

The two used social media to declare the relationship official on Monday.

"The camera baby…" #MACtrimony17 #WeddingSeason A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav) on May 22, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

favorite hello, hardest goodbye. 💕 #throwbacknothursday A post shared by iamkaylanicole (@iamkaylanicole) on May 22, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Here are a few other photos of Nicole.

it takes a real one to know one. A post shared by iamkaylanicole (@iamkaylanicole) on May 5, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

not even my birthday. #allsmilesall4seasons A post shared by iamkaylanicole (@iamkaylanicole) on May 8, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Congrats to the happy couple.