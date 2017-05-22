Posted byon
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn’t find what he was looking for on his dating show “Catching Kelce,” so he resorted to a more traditional method in search of a mate.
And apparently, he’s kept a relationship under wraps for a long time now.
Kelce has been dating model/TV journalist Kayla Nicole, and it’s been going on for over six months, according to TMZ.
The two used social media to declare the relationship official on Monday.
Here are a few other photos of Nicole.
Congrats to the happy couple.