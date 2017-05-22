Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Travis Kelce dating Instagram model Kayla Nicole (PHOTOS)
Posted by on May 22, 2017

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn’t find what he was looking for on his dating show “Catching Kelce,” so he resorted to a more traditional method in search of a mate.

And apparently, he’s kept a relationship under wraps for a long time now.

Kelce has been dating model/TV journalist Kayla Nicole, and it’s been going on for over six months, according to TMZ.

The two used social media to declare the relationship official on Monday.

"The camera baby…" #MACtrimony17 #WeddingSeason

A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav) on

favorite hello, hardest goodbye. 💕 #throwbacknothursday

A post shared by iamkaylanicole (@iamkaylanicole) on

Here are a few other photos of Nicole.

"The camera baby…" #MACtrimony17 #WeddingSeason

A post shared by Travis Kelce (@killatrav) on

it takes a real one to know one.

A post shared by iamkaylanicole (@iamkaylanicole) on

not even my birthday. #allsmilesall4seasons

A post shared by iamkaylanicole (@iamkaylanicole) on

Congrats to the happy couple.