Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was clearly frustrated after dropping a few passes in Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the Steelers, and it showed.

His frustration boiled over during one particular moment in the third quarter, when the Chiefs were preparing for a third-and-five situation. Kelce, however, got into it with Ross Cockrell before the ball was snapped, and then shoved the Steelers cornerback.

He was hit with a personal foul for unnecessary roughness, and the Chiefs could only muster a field goal on the drive.

The penalty hurt the Chiefs on that drive, who had an opportunity to score their first touchdown since early in the first quarter.