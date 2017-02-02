Rap mogul Travis Scott suffered a nasty fall while performing during Drake’s “Boy Meets World” tour on Wednesday.

Scott was performing in London, at the O2 Arena, when roughly 20,000 fans saw him fall through a hole in the stage where a prop globe is supposed to come up from. Unfortunately, the globe was not there, and that left a giant crater in the stage. Here’s what it looked like:

Travis Scott fell at Drake LMAO pic.twitter.com/My7Fc9T6xx — Ashley Keep (@ashkeeps) February 1, 2017

The brutal fall caused Drake to issue everyone in attendance a refund, as he addressed fans and cited technical difficulties for causing the mishap.

Drake saying he's doing the show for free because of technical difficulties . #BoyMeetsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/gwlwcSnPTD — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) February 1, 2017

The good news is that Scott looked to be OK afterward, and didn’t appear to sustain any major injuries.